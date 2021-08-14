ASEAN ASEAN, EU look to expand higher education cooperation The Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in collaboration with the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN are organising virtually the 4th ASEAN-EU Cooperation and Scholarship Day on August 12-13.

World Japan promises to support ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi on August 12 held phone talks with ASEAN's Envoy to Myanmar Erywan Yusof, during which he affirmed that Japan would give maximum support to activities of the diplomat.

ASEAN Thailand reports rising number of new COVID-19 cases Thailand logged 22,782 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the national count to 839,771, announced the country’s Ministry of Health on August 12.

World Malaysia's rubber exports soar in first half Malaysia's rubber and rubber products exports surged 150 percent to 44.43 billion ringgit (10.48 billion USD) in the first half of this year from 17.77 billion ringgit a year ago, due to the strong demand for rubber gloves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on August 11.