ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Venezuela
A ceremony to raise the flag of ASEAN was held by embassies of ASEAN member states at Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 13 to commemorate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary.
President of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) Indonesia Ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono speaks at the event. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Buenos Aires (VNA) – A ceremony to raise the flag of ASEAN was held by embassies of ASEAN member states at Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 13 to commemorate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary.
The event was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodriguez, and diplomats from ASEAN member states and the host countries.
Addressing the event, President of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) Indonesia Ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono said ASEAN has now become one of the most successful regional bloc and important partners of many countries around the world, adding that the regional grouping is accelerating the building of the ASEAN Community under the motto “One Vision, One Identity, One Community”.
He highly appreciated Venezuela’s efforts in maintaining cooperation with ASEAN amid COVID-19 and welcomed the country to soon join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
Embassies of ASEAN member states in Caracas also hosted an ASEAN food festival, showcasing signature dishes from Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia./.