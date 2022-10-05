World Thailand’s rice exports to exceed 8 million tonnes this year despite floods Thailand’s rice exports are likely to exceed 8 million tonnes this year as flooding caused by Typhoon Noru had little impact and a weak baht has helped overseas sales, President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) Chookiat Ophaswongse has said.

ASEAN ASEAN honours enterprises with high safety, health standards at workplace The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has awarded 15 enterprises for their achievements in creating a safe, healthy, inclusive and supportive work environment at the Fourth ASEAN – Occupational Safety and Health Network (ASEAN-OSHNET) Awards ceremony.

World Thailand wants to boost multifaceted cooperation with Australia: PM Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged to create more trade opportunities, promote multilateral cooperation and combat human trafficking between Thailand and Australia while receiving new Australian Ambassador Angela Jane Macdonald on October 3.

World Singapore moves to fight harmful online content Social media platforms may soon have to comply with a code of practice to tackle harmful online content accessible in Singapore, as stipulated in a bill introduced to the Parliament on October 3.