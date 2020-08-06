ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development

PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Bhd) has been investing in Vietnam since 1991 with the signing of a contract with the National Oil and Gas Group of Vietnam (PetroVietnam) to share petroleum products at blocks 01 & 02 offshore Vung Tau province. Todate , besides cooperation in petroleum exploration, Petronas has established many joint ventures to participate in the distribution of petroleum products and petrochemicals in Vietnam. In photo: Construction of a new drilling rig project for Petronas Petroleum Company (Malaysia) (Photo: VNA)