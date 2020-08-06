ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development
A signing ceremoney of an agreement on oil and gas cooperation between Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petro Vietnam) and Brunei National Petroleum Company (Petroleum Brunei), November 27, 2012 at Istanal Palace Nurul Iman, during a state visit to Brunei of State President Truong Tan Sang (Photo: VNA)
Ciputra Group (Indonesia) has been implementing many projects in Vietnam, including Nam Thang Long Urban Area Ciputra Hanoi (1996) - the first large-scale real estate project in Vietnam. It’s considered as one of the most modern closed urban areas in Hanoi, with an initial registered investment capital of 2.1 billion USD. In photo: Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives President of Ciputra Group, Budiarsa Sastrawinata, during the Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, October 12, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
In 2012, PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's largest cement group, spent 230 million USD on a 70% stake in Thang Long Cement Joint Stock Company from Geleximco. The participation of Semen Gresik of Indonesia has led Thang Long Cement to become a company with a strong increase in financial capacity and brand (chartered capital increased from 1.75 trillion VND to 4.2 trillion VND) (Photo: VNA)
JRD Vietnam Automobile Joint Venture Company is a joint venture between Malaysia's leading automobile manufacturer JRD Motor Vehicle Co., Ltd. and Phu Yen Industrial Import-Export Production Company, with an investment of about 100 million USD, manufacturing 15,000 cars of all kinds a year. The company was put into operation in September 2006 (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong Thermal Power Plant Project in Kinh Mon district (Hai Duong) has a total investment of 2.2 billion USD invested by JAKS Resources Berhad Group of Malaysia and is developed under the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT), starting construction from September 9, 2011(Photo: VNA)
Hong Leong Bank (Hong Leong Bank), wholly invested by Malaysia, has been operating in Vietnam since 2009. So far there have been 4 branches and transaction offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)
The Duyen Hai 2 Thermal Power Plant project with a capacity of about 1,200 MW, a component of the Duyen Hai Power Center is invested by the Janakuasa Malaysia Group in the form of BOT with a total capital of 2.4 billion USD. It’s the second largest FDI project in Vietnam only behind Samsung Display in Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)
PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Bhd) has been investing in Vietnam since 1991 with the signing of a contract with the National Oil and Gas Group of Vietnam (PetroVietnam) to share petroleum products at blocks 01 & 02 offshore Vung Tau province. Todate , besides cooperation in petroleum exploration, Petronas has established many joint ventures to participate in the distribution of petroleum products and petrochemicals in Vietnam. In photo: Construction of a new drilling rig project for Petronas Petroleum Company (Malaysia) (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Lance Y. Gokongwei, President and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, INC, one of the largest and most diversified multidisciplinary corporations in the Philippines, Hanoi, June 17, 2019. The group is the largest investor in Vietnam in food and beverage industry since 2003, (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the development of Da Nang Software Park between Da Nang People's Committee and Sembcorp Development Company, Hanoi, March 23, 2017 (Photo: VNA)