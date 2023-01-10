ASEAN Singapore carefully restores air links with China Singapore will carefully restore air connectivity with China and continue with a cautious approach to ensure passengers have a safe and smooth experience, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said on January 9, a day after China reopened its border for international travellers under new "no quarantine" rules.

ASEAN Thailand rescinds COVID-19 vaccination rules for visitors Thailand on January 9 rescinded a policy announced recently requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

ASEAN New Secretary-General highlights six key priorities of ASEAN Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has affirmed six key priorities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as he officially took office as the new Secretary-General in Jakarta on January 9.

ASEAN 20 million international travellers expected to visit Thailand in 2023 Thailand’s tourism sector this year is anticipated to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no less than 20 million international visitors this year.