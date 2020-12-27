ASEAN-themed children programme awards winners
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – The first ‘Vietnamese children reaching out to the world’ programme, themed ASEAN identities, presented two first, seven second and 14 third prizes as part of its award ceremony held in the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 26 and 27.
The two first-prize winning teams were from Bac Ninh and the northern port city of Hai Phong.
Selected from more than 4,000 teams participating in the six-month competition, 23 teams with 57 pupils from 16 provinces and cities nationwide took part in the two-day event. They joined an exchange with artisans of the Dong Ho folk painting as well as musical and presentation events that introduced the culture and history of ten ASEAN member states.
Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, Vice President of the Central Council of the HCM Vanguard Children’s Union, said the programme is among key activities marking Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.
The playground aimed to encourage children to study ASEAN culture and promote their role in building the bloc toward solidarity, sharing, development and prosperity, Trang noted./.