World Australian minister highlights significance of RCEP amid global trade uncertainty Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham has recently emphasised the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which is expected to be signed on November 15 between 10 ASEAN countries and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), New Zealand and Australia.

World Thai PM stresses three priority aspects in ASEAN+3 cooperation Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has highlighted the necessity to beef up cooperation in public health security, sustainable economic security and enhanced connectivity while addressing the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three Summit.