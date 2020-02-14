World Thailand mulls over CPTPP participation Thai cabinet is expected to make a decision by April or May on whether Thailand will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

World First suspected COVID-19 infection case reported in Indonesia A 19-year-old university student from Sifnana village, Tanimbar Islands regency, Indonesia’s Maluku, has been quarantined after showing symptoms of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

World Thailand plans visa-free entry for Chinese visitors to revive tourism Thailand’s tourism officials on February 14 proposed visa-free entry for Chinese citizens to revive tourism, following a forecast by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak may drag down the Thai economic growth to below 2 percent.

World WHO chief thanks Cambodia for accepting Westerdam cruise ship World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has thanked Cambodia for allowing the Westerdam cruise ship to dock despite fears that the ship may be carrying passengers infected with the new coronavirus.