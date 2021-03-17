ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 12th meeting
At the meeting(Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The 12th meeting of the ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) took place virtually on May 17, reviewing the implementation of projects and collaboration activities within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.
The meeting highlighted key progresses in the strategic partnership and welcomed the sides’ compressive implementation of their 2016-2020 Plan of Action.
ASEAN member states spoke highly of the US’s cooperation with the bloc in areas of mutual interest as well as the nation’s active participation in ASEAN regional cooperation mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus) and East Asia Summit (EAS).
Both sides affirmed their commitment to actively implementing their 2021-2025 Plan of Action, and promoting the implementation of their leaders’ decisions in the ASEAN-US Joint Statement on Human Capital Development and other East Asia high-level statements adopted in 2020.
US Mission to ASEAN Chargé d’Affaires Melissa A. Brown talked about the Joe Biden administration’s priorities and commitments to further deepening the ASEAN-US dialogue partnership, while stressing the ASEAN’s central role in the region.
She affirmed that the US will continue to support ASEAN's efforts in negotiating a Code of Conduct (COC) of parties in the East Sea with China in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Speaking in his capacity as Chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang praised the US’s contributions to and assistance to the implementation of the IAI Work Plan III (2016 – 2020) and asked for further support toward the Work Plan IV (2021 – 2025)./.