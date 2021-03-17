World ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community holds 16th Coordinating Conference Brunei’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, hosted the 16th Coordinating Conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOC-COM) on March 15, aiming to enhance synergy on the cross-sectoral and cross-pillar work of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC).

ASEAN ASEAN holds first partnership conference on COVID-19 recovery The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) recently held its first virtual Partnership Conference themed “Towards Post-COVID Recovery and Resilience in ASEAN” to strengthen cross-pillar and cross-sectoral coordination among ASEAN, its stakeholders and partners in realising the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.

World Cambodia reports highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 16 reported an additional 105 COVID-19 cases linked to the "February 20 community incident", bringing the total to 915 in less than a month.

World Indonesia plans to purchase 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines The Indonesian Government is planning to secure 426 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the national vaccination programme, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.