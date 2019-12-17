Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN Vietnam assumed the role of the Chair of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) during its 16th meeting in Jakarta on December 13.

Politics PM’s official visit aims to bolster partnership with Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay an official visit to Myanmar from December 16 – 18 at the invitation of Myanmar President U Win Myint.

Politics Defence ties important to Vietnam-Russia partnership: ambassador The Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) will further enhance cooperation with Russian armed forces on the basis of mutual trust and respect, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh said in a recent article.

Politics NA leader’s visits give strong boost to ties with Russia, Belarus The official visits of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to Russia and Belarus are expected to give a strong boost to Vietnam’s ties with those two traditional friendly countries, according to Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau.