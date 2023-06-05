Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjet Air)

HCM City (VNA) - To welcome a series of new routes including Ho Chi Minh City - Kochi (India) and Ho Chi Minh City - Jakarta (Indonesia), Vietjet is offering passengers tickets priced from 0 VND in its international flight network.

Accordingly, from now to December 31, 2023, from 0h00 to 23h59 every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, passengers have opportunities to hunt for 0 VND tickets on website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, applying for all routes connecting Vietnam to Australia, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China) and Southeast Asia with flexible flight schedules from August 10 to March 31, 2024.



The international flight journey is even more exciting when passengers can double their privileges with Sky Care travel insurance package, accumulating bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers of Vietjet and services from 250 popular brands of dining, resort and shopping in Vietnam via SkyJoy mobile app or website https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/.



With a wide flight network across Asia and Australia, and hundreds of flights per day, together with modern and environmentally-friendly aircraft, professional cabin crews, organic hot meals of global culinary culture, the world is now at your fingertips with just one click at www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal for many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and Airline Ratings./.

VNA