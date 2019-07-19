Map of the Asia Cross Country Rally 2019 (Photo courtesy of the event)

Hanoi (VNA) - A stage of the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) is expected to be held in Vietnam in 2021.



Tadayuki Sasa, AXCR director and founder, has recently evealed the information to the Vietnamese media in Hanoi.



Sasa said Vietnam had suitable terrain, great supporters and excitement to welcome international-level sports, making it ideal for the event.



He also revealed that for the first time a team from Vietnam, Racing AKA, will compete in this year's season.



The crew is working hard in practice to upgrade their cars to reach International Automobile Federation (FIA) standards.



The AXCR was first held in 1996. It is the continental biggest rally across up to 4,000km off-road. It is held every year in August starting from Thailand.



This year, it will begin on August 10 in Pattaya and close on August 16 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.-VNA