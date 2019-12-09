Culture - Sports Nearly 13,000 runners compete in HCM City International Marathon The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2019 took place on December 8, drawing the participation of nearly 13,000 runners from 66 countries and territories worldwide.

Culture - Sports Nguyen Tran Khanh Van crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Nguyen Tran Khanh Van was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 on the final night of the pageant which concluded in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province on December 7.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30: Vietnam moves to second place on eight day Vietnam secured an additional 20 gold, five silver and seven bronze medals on December 8 – the eight competition day of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines, moving to second place on the medal tally.