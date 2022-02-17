Business Bac Giang moves to promote sale of farm produce on e-commerce platforms The northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing e-commerce, expanding markets for agricultural products, especially typical ones, according to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Pham Cong Toan.

Business Vietnam ranks 6th in ASEAN in terms of AI readiness index Vietnam has climbed 14 places to the 62nd in the 2021 Government Artificial Intelligence (AI) Readiness Index, according to an annual index report released by the UK’s Oxford Insights in collaboration with Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

Business Vietnamese firms seek to increase presence in India A lack of Vietnamese firms' presence in the Indian market is a shortcoming that has hindered trade between the nations, saidVietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau at a recent seminar.

Business Banks advised not to be involved in economic recovery packages to avoid bad debts Though enterprises and individuals need the Government’s large economic recovery packages to rebound from the pandemic, the Government should consider limiting the participation of commercial banks in the packages to help them avoid bad debt risks, experts suggest.