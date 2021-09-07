Asia-Africa-Europe 1 undersea cable has problem again
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea fiber optic cable had a problem on the S1H section on September 4, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore.
International connections are also seeing congestion at peak hours, so users may experience slowness when accessing international websites and applications such as Facebook, Youtube, Zoom and Tiktok.
Currently, the cause of the problem has not been determined yet and there is no information about specific repair plans.
Domestic Internet service providers which exploit the AAE-1 line are trying to adjust international bandwidth capacity to ensure services for customers.
The AAE-1 is among important submarine cable systems of Vietnam alongside four others of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG), the Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG), the TGN-Intra Asia Cable System (TGN-IA), and the South-East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 3 (SMW-3).
It has a total length of 23,000km stretching 19 countries and territories in Asia, Africa and Europe.
This is the second time the system has faced a problem in 2021, with the first occurring on May 26 and recovering fully in mid-July./.