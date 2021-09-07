Sci-Tech Vietnam boosts high-tech industry Vietnam has targeted mastering a number of high technologies to form an ecosystem of enterprises producing high-tech products, and put them into production to increase the export value of high-tech products by 2030.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s potential for solar energy development Vietnam is blessed with excellent sunshine throughout the year, providing it with a huge potential for developing solar power.

Sci-Tech Vietnam to restructure national science and technology programmes towards 2030 The Prime Minister has issued a document to the Ministry of Science and Technology on restructuring national-level science and technology programmes for the 2021-2025 period and towards 2030.

Sci-Tech Siemens launches IT and contest for Vietnamese engineers and students Siemens has officially launched a contest titled “Best Applications of SIMATIC IOT2050” with an aim to provide an opportunity for automation engineers and students in Vietnam to demonstrate their talent, use their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking in order to come up with innovative ideas and solutions for the automation industry.