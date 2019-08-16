At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The EU co-funded Asi@Connect Project, which provides a dedicated regional high capacity and high quality internet network for research and education (R&E) communities across Asia-Pacific and Europe, was launched in Hanoi on August 15. The EU co-funded Asi@Connect Project, which provides a dedicated regional high capacity andfor research and education (R&E) communities across Asia-Pacific and Europe, was launched in Hanoi on August 15.



The project is carried out by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information (NASTI) and Trans-Eurasia Information Network (TEIN) Cooperation Centre.



According to NASTI Director General Tran Dac Hien, the project launch in Vietnam marks a new chapter in the R&E collaboration in the Asia-Pacific.



Asi@Connect will enable faster digital connectivity among countries and facilitate the implementation of advanced network services, while making contributions to realising the UN’s sustainable development goals through better access to training and research resources as well as reduction of digital gap, Hien stressed.



Describing Asi@Connect as an outstanding model for regional integration, Head of Politics, Press & Information Section at the EU Delegation to Vietnam Axelle Nicaise said the R&E communities in 23 countries and economies in the Asia-Pacific can connect with one another through high-quality bandwidth TEIN.



Asi@Connect will be an important motive to develop a safe and open IT environment for cooperation between Asia and Europe, bringing utmost benefits to the society.



Besides, a wide range of research projects and programmes will also benefit from the Asi@Connect, such as data sharing and cooperation in the fields of astronomy, meteorology, climate change, or early warning of natural disasters, she highlighted.



Meanwhile, Director of Bach Mai Hospital’s Nuclear Medicine and Oncology Centre Pham Cam Phuong said the project will help connect hospitals in various locations to give medical consultation and carry out training for doctors. Therefore, he hoped the project will be expanded to help doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians learn experience from their colleagues worldwide.



An exhibition of cooperation projects in Asi@Connect, a conference sharing experience in R&E development in the Asia-Pacific, and a seminar on Eduroam were held in the framework of the launching ceremony.-VNA