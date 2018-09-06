Mongolian wrestler Orkhon Purevdorj (Source: internet)

– The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has cancelled the result of Mongolian wrestler Orkhon Purevdorj in the women’s 62kg category of the freshly-concluded Asian Games 2018 (ASIAD) in Indonesia due to testing positive to doping.As a result, the Mongolian sport delegation lost one gold and dropped to the 17th ranking, giving Vietnam a leap to the 16th position.The OCA said the doping test of the Mongolian athlete on August 20 was positive to anabolic androgenic steroids – a substance banned in athletic competition according to the standards of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).This means Mongolia lost one gold in the wrestling competition and had only four golds, nine silvers, and 11 bronzes.Vietnam finished the games with four gold, 16 silver, and 18 bronze medals. This is the second highest ranking in the history of Vietnam at ASIAD.In 2002, the country won four gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals at ASIAD in the Republic of Korea, ranking 15th overall in the medal tally. –VNA