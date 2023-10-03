Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights history, culture, land, people of Thang Long-Hanoi An exhibition of 180 documents, pictures, maps and technical drawings on Thang Long-Hanoi in the 19th-20th centuries provided by the National Archives Centre No.1 will be held in the capital city on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Hanoi’s liberation from French colonial rule (October 10, 1954-2023).

Culture - Sports First virtual art exhibition space launched in Vietnam The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum on October 3 launched the first Virtual Art Exhibition Space (VAES) in the country, which allows painters to exhibit their works in their own ways and audiences to access the works easily anytime and anywhere.

Culture - Sports Hanoi eyes to form network of cultural and creative hubs Hanoi's Department of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), on October 2 organised a workshop entitled “Consultation on Hanoi’s Cultural and Creative Hubs Network”.

Culture - Sports Young artisan breathes new life into traditional handmade paper With a desire to bring traditional handmade paper closer to contemporary life, young artisan Doan Thai Cuc Huong has created products that bring a breath of fresh air into traditional Vietnamese culture by mixing in modern aesthetics.