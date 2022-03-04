Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Spokesperson informs press on policy on visa, vaccine passport Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang informed the press on Vietnam’s policy on visa and mutual recognition of vaccine passport during a regular press conference of the ministry held online on March 3.

Politics Vietnam-Australia relationship at its best ever: Deputy FM The relationship between Vietnam and Australia is developing strongly and at its best ever, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu said on March 3.

Politics Vietnam welcomes Ukraine-Russia dialogue: Spokeswoman Vietnam welcomes the ongoing dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, and hopes that the sides will soon find long-term peaceful solutions to differences in line with international law and taking account of legitimate rights and interests of the concerned parties, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.