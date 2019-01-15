The national men’s football team (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 15 sent a letter to encourage the national men’s football team before their participation in the last match of the Group D round with Yemen at the Asian Cup 2019.In the letter, PM Phuc called on the whole squad to be determined and stay united to win Yemen in the upcoming match on January 16.He praised all coaches and players of the national men's football team for their efforts and determination in the last two matches at the ongoing Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The team showed the strong will, bravery, and noble spirit of Vietnamese people, he said.He hoped that under the leadership of head coach Park Hang-seo, the team will prepare themselves thoroughly, unite together, and play tenaciously to gain a victory in the match, thus achieving the targets set before the tournament.Millions of fans across the country are looking forward to the match, with great support for their team, he said.After the earlier matches in Group D, both squads ended up with no point, with Vietnam getting -3 and Yemen - 8 in goal difference. To have a chance to advance to the next round, they need to win and score as many goals as possible.So far, 12 teams have made their entry to the knockout round, which are the UAE, Jordan, China, the Republic of Korea, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Thailand.-VNA