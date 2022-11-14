Environment Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.

Environment Drawing contest on protection of endangered aquatic species launched A drawing contest with the theme of conserving the sea, protecting endangered, precious and rare aquatic species for future generations has been launched by the Directorate of Fisheries (DoF) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Society Vietnam Water Week seeks solutions for sustainable development Vietnam Water Week, a platform for experts, scientists and businesses in the water sector to exchange experiences and come up with long-term solutions to the adverse impacts of epidemics, natural disasters and climate change, opened on November 10 morning.

Environment Ben Tre province donates 15,000 seedlings to Truong Sa island district The Navy Region 4 High Command has received 15,000 seedlings of fruit trees donated by Van Thien Thanh – an establishment specialising in providing seedlings in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.