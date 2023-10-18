Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister leaves for ASEAN - GCC Summit, visit to Saudi Arabia A high-ranking delegation of Vietnam led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh leaves Hanoi on October 18 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit and pay a visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18 to 20 at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Politics Vietnam values traditional friendship with Uzbekistan: President President Vo Van Thuong met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on October 17 while in Beijing, China, to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).

