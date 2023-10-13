Asian marital arts stars to compete at All Star Fight 2023 in HCM City
Six pairs of martial arts competitors of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea and Iran will compete at All Star Fight 2023 tournament in Ho Chi Minh City on October 14.
The information was announced by the organisation board at a ceremony on October 13.
Accordingly, the event will be jointly held by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Muay Federation of HCM City, the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) and California Fitness & Yoga at Ravo Park – the Metropole Thu Thiem in Thu Duc city.
Five out of six matches at the event will take place in the Muay format, while the remaining one will be in the professional format (Kickboxing).
The highlight of All Star Fight 2023 will be the match for the International Professional Combat Council (IPCC) title in the men's 60 kg category between Vietnamese Muay fighter Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Thailand’s Chaiwat Sungnoi.
Nhat won the world championship title seven times. In 2022, he won gold medals at the SEA Games 31 and the World Games in the US.
According to Phan Ngoc Huy, Chairman of HCMC Muay Federation, All Star Fight 2023 is the first outdoor professional martial arts tournament in Vietnam, gathering many top Muay and Kickboxing fighters in Vietnam and Asia.
All matches in the tournament will be broadcast live on HTV Sports channel and its social networking platform./.