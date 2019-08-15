Participating teams at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

- The 2nd Asian Open Taekwondo Championship kicked off at the Military Region 7 competition hall in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.The four-day competition has brought together more than 400 athletes from 25 countries and territories, including taekwondo powerhouses such as the Republic of Korea, Japan and Iran.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Truong Ngoc De, Chairman of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation, said this year’s event is of significance to athletes from Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, who are preparing for the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Philippines.The athletes will compete in the combat and poomsae (performance) categories, with team combat events held in Vietnam for the first time.-VNA