Asian Para Games postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19
Hanoi (VNA) - The 2022 Asian Para Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou this year, has been postponed to 2023 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the Games' organising committee (HAPGOC) have announced.
A taskforce formed by the two committees and the Chinese Paralympic Committee will work on rescheduling the Games, originally slated for October 9-15.
The committees said in a statement that the preparations for the event have been going very well.
However, joint works will be carried out to secure a new date that works for the para-sport calendar, according to the statement.
The announcement follows the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)’s postponement of the tournament to 2023 earlier this month due to the pandemic./.