Illustrative photo (Source: indianexpress.com)

The 2022 Asian Para Games, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou this year, has been postponed to 2023 over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Paralympic Committee ( APC ) and the Games' organising committee ( HAPGOC ) have announced.A taskforce formed by the two committees and the Chinese Paralympic Committee will work on rescheduling the Games, originally slated for October 9-15.The committees said in a statement that the preparations for the event have been going very well.However, joint works will be carried out to secure a new date that works for the para-sport calendar, according to the statement.The announcement follows the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)’s postponement of the tournament to 2023 earlier this month due to the pandemic./.