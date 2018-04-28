At the friendship exchange to mark traditional New Year of India, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

– Some 200 people attended a friendship exchange held in Hanoi on April 27 to mark the traditional New Year of India, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.The event was jointly organised by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) and the embassies of the five countries in Vietnam.Delivering new year greetings to the international friends, HAUFO Chairwoman Nguyen Lan Huong said that Vietnamese people always treasure the support from the international community for Vietnam’s cause of national liberation, construction and global integration.She expressed her hope that the regular friendship activities held by the HAUFO will help enhance mutual understanding and tighten solidarity between the Vietnamese people and peoples of foreign countries.Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Prak Nguon Hong thanked the HAUFO for organising such a meaningful activity, which he said helps bolster ties among regional countries.He expressed the belief that cooperation and solidarity among the nations will be consolidated and reinforced in the future.Participants joined in traditional New Year customs of the Asian countries, such as the Buddha bathing ceremony, threads tying around the wrists and the Festival of Colour (the Holi), and enjoyed stellar art performance.-VNA