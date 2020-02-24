Business Railway companies temporarily suspend train routes The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has temporarily suspended the operation of several routes due to a shortage of passengers.

Business Hundreds of fruit trucks still jammed at border gates with China Hundreds of fruit container trucks have remained stuck for days at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son, bordering China where millions of people are in lockdown because of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Business ACV expects 2020 profit down by 6 trillion VND due to COVID-19 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) expects profit this year will reach just 1.7 trillion VND (73.4 million USD), a decrease of more than 6 trillion VND compared to the year’s forecast, due to the effect of COVID-19.