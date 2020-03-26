Sci-Tech HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sci-Tech HCM City to host tech expos in September The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications (ICT Comm) and the International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology (TELEFILM 2020) will be held together in Ho Chi Minh City in September.