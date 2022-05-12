Society SEA Games 31: Vietnam ensures security, safety for opening ceremony, competitions Only a few hours left until the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), all preparations have been completed, with special attention given to ensuring security and safety for the event.

Society Training course held for prevention of gender-based violence A training course is being held for the first time in Vietnam to strengthen capacity on prevention of violence against women based on “Respect Women” framework and foster the development of an effective gender-based violence prevention strategies in the future.

Society New-term council for education, human resources development established The National Council for Education and Human Resources Development for the 2022 – 2026 period has been established under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 11.

Society Cooperation in education, training spotlights Vietnam-Laos relations: Minister Cooperation in education and training is an important part of the Vietnam-Lao relationship, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has said.