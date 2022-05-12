Asia’s biggest tennis court complex opens in Bac Ninh, ready for SEA Games 31
Tennis court complex Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a venue for SEA Games 31 competitions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been named Asia’s biggest complex of its kind located in an urban area by the Asia Book of Records, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
Tennis court complex Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a venue for SEA Games 31 competitions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, is inaugurated on May 10. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Tennis court complex Hanaka Paris Ocean Park, a venue for SEA Games 31 competitions in the northern province of Bac Ninh, has been named Asia’s biggest complex of its kind located in an urban area by the Asia Book of Records, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
The 10-ha complex was officially inaugurated by its developer Hanaka Group JSC on May 10 evening. It was built in six months at a total cost of 120 billion VND (nearly 5.2 million USD).
Located in Hanaka Paris Ocean Park in Tu Son city, the complex has seven international-standard tennis courts, including one main covered tennis court and six outdoor tennis courts with a total capacity of over 5,000 seats.
The 3,000-seat main tennis court covers a floor area of 4,348 sq.m and has a height of 22.34m while the outdoor courts are built on a ground of 920sq.m each.
The main tennis court is equipped with retractable roof and hawk-eye systems, capable of hosting national and international tournaments meeting the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) standards.
Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam, a Vietnamese medal hopeful, and his teammates have gathered at the complex for training and practicing for SEA Games 31. Tennis competitions will take place from May 13-22./.