Asia’s biggest tennis court complex serves SEA Games 31
The Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court complex in the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Tu Son city is serving ongoing events of the sport at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, which run from May 13 to 22, according to the Organising Committee for SEA Games 31.
Vietnamese tennis players Ly Hoang Nam and Nguyen Van Phuong compete in the men's doubles at SEA Games 31.(Photo: VNA)
Costing nearly 120 billion VND (nearly 5.2 million USD), the 10ha complex has been named Asia’s biggest complex of its kind located in an urban area by the Asia Book of Records.
Its international-standard main court can accommodate over 3,000 seats. It is equipped with retractable roof and hawk-eye systems, capable of hosting national and international tournaments meeting the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) standards.
There are also six outdoor tennis courts, covering 920m2 each.
Doan Thanh Tung, General Secretary of the Vietnam Tennis Federation and deputy head of the organising board for the sport at SEA Games 31, lauded the venue’s modern facilities and equipment.
He noted the complex was received very good assessment at a recent examination by the Asia tennis federation and referees of the Games./.