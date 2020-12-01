At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man and State Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on November 30 presented aid packages to people of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, to help them surmount consequences of recent storms and floods.

Extending his sympathies over storm-triggered losses to local authorities and residents, Man expressed his belief that they will soon overcome the difficulties and stabilise their lives.

The VFF has to date received more than 350 billion VND (15.07 million USD) in cash and kind to support flood-hit central localities, of which 325 billion VND has been presented to the needy, he noted.

The official requested prompt distribution of the aid to rebuild houses and evacuate people in high-risk areas of landslide to safer places, especially as the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday draws near.

He handed over 2 billion VND to support local residents while Thinh presented 1 billion VND from the National Fund for Vietnamese Children to orphans and disadvantaged children in the province.

Aid packages worth a total 325 million VND donated by domestic businesses were also given to flood-hit households and five families of soldiers who died while carrying out search and rescue operations at the province’s Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho said the locality has rolled out measures to overcome aftermaths of floods and help locals stabilise their lives, pledging that the aid will be used for the right purposes and promptly distributed to those in need.

Thua Thien-Hue reported a death toll of 31, while 11 others went missing out of the 249 victims of the recent disasters. In addition, it lost over 1.5 trillion VND to storms and floods since this September./.