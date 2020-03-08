Business Banks to provide over 12-billion-USD credit to epidemic-hit firms he banking sector is building a credit support programme with a value of 285 trillion VND (over 12.2 billion USD) for firms hit by the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), in an attempt to help ease their difficulties, according to an official of the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Nearly 74 percent of firms to go bankrupt if epidemic lingers: survey If the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) lasts for more than six months, it may cause up to 73.8 percent of the firms to go bankrupt, a recent survey finds.

Business MoIT will continue support for businesses after epidemic: Minister The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to support local businesses after the coronavirus epidemic is stamped out, Minister Tran Tuan Anh has said.