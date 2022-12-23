Association celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Belarus ties
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A get-together, organised by the Vietnam-Belarus Friendship Association, took place in Hanoi on December 22 to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations (1992-2022) and 65 years since the late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Minsk (1957-2022).
It featured a screening of a documentary on the visit and reviewed the three decades of development of the nations’ ties.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the association Nguyen Tuan Phong stressed that for years, Belarus has stood side by side with Vietnam in building friendship and cooperation.
In Vietnam’s past struggle for independence, Belarus helped the country train experts, students, and workers, who later made significant contributions to the defence, construction and development of Vietnam and to the countries’ relationship.
At the event (Photo: VNA)The official expressed his strong belief that the bilateral ties will be fortified and fostered further.
Belarusian Ambassador Uladzimir Baravikou affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh’s 1957 trip to Minsk has become one of the symbolic foundations of the close-knitted and lasting friendship between the two peoples.
He said he believes the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Belarus will continuously grow for the sake of the two peoples./.