Politics RoK ministry hosts banquet to mark Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties anniversary The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted a banquet in Seoul on December 22 evening to mark the 30th founding anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations.

Politics Army anniversary marked in Czech Republic The Association of Vietnamese War Veterans in the Czech Republic on December 22 held a ceremony to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022) and the 33rd All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 – 2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 23 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets Vietnamese community in Indonesia President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Vietnamese delegation at ASEAN and the Vietnamese community living and working in Indonesia on December 22.