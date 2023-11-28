Association contributes to forging Vietnam-Japan cooperation
The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on November 28 convened its fourth congress for the 2023-2028 tenure.
Delegates at the congress (Photo: VOV)Dak Lak (VNA) –
The congress elected a 28-member executive board, with Nguyen Thuong Hai, head of the provincial Party Committee’s Organisation Board, as the president of the association in the new term.
Participants agreed that the association will revamp its operational methods to create opportunities for people-to-people diplomacy, and strengthen solidarity, friendship and cooperation with Japanese firms, organisations, and partners.
It aims to send 1,000 Vietnamese students and workers to Japan within the five years, and raise the efficiency of foreign non-governmental aid mobilisation, targeting 5 billion VND (206,228 USD) in the tenure.
Addressing the congress, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee H’Yim Kdoh, lauded the association’s performance, and asked it to step up communications work, and activities between Dak Lak and Japanese partners.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to four individuals, and the certificates of merit to the association and four other individuals.
The People’s Committee also granted certificates of merit to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to people-to-people diplomacy./.