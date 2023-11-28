Society NA chairman hails successful organisation of 9th global conference on young parliamentarians National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 27 hailed agencies and localities for the success of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians that took place in Hanoi from September 14-18.

Society Embassy delegation visits Vietnamese students in Israel A delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel led by Ambassador Ly Duc Trung on November 26 visited Vietnamese students at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in the south of Israel as the Israel-Hamas temporary truce came into effect on November 24.

Society Vietnam, UK bolster education cooperation A delegation from the Ministry of Education and Training, led by Deputy Minister Hoang Minh Son, paid a working visit to the UK on November 20-23 to enhance cooperation between education establishments of the two sides.

Society Bac Giang pays heed to developing high-quality personnel Authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang will pay attention to developing a contingent of cadres and public employees with adequate qualifications and high professionalism in order to meet the requirements of the new situation, according to the provincial Department of Home Affairs.