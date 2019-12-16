Association contributes to Vietnam-Czech Republic friendship
The Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) will focus on activities helping the Vietnamese community integrate into the host society and protection of the community’s legitimate interests in the next tenure.
At the congress (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – The Czech-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA) will focus on activities helping the Vietnamese community integrate into the host society and protection of the community’s legitimate interests in the next tenure.
The CVFA President Milos Kusy outlined the direction for the association’s work at its 23rd congress in Prague on December 14.
He said that the association will seek information about financial resources for integration projects, especially Czech language training ones, to help the Vietnamese community.
Besides, the association plans to coordinate with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic to organise events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (February 1950-2020).
Reviewing the association’s performance in 2019, Milos Kusy highlighted its contributions to the success of the visit to the Czech Republic by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last April.
Addressing the congress, Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Tran Thanh Huong lauded the association’s role in the Vietnam-Czech Republic friendship.
The association has given valuable sentiments and support to Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic in particular over the past time, she said.
The diplomat thanked the association for its role in promoting Vietnam’s land, people and development achievements as well as Vietnam’s sovereignty over its sea and islands, and opposing inaccurate and subjective statements about Vietnam and the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic. /.