World Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Davao city on the Philippines’ Mindanao island on December 15, killing a 6-year-old girl and injuring 14 others, according to latest reports.

World Australia, RoK voice concern over East Sea dispute Australia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) expressed their grave concern over recent developments in the East Sea, and affirmed the importance to maintain and promote peace and stability in the waters, at the fourth Australia – RoK Foreign and Defence Ministers Meeting in Sydney.

World Indonesia to tighten security during Christmas, New Year holidays Indonesia will tighten security before, during and after Christmas and New Year holidays across the country amid possible terrorist strikes and other security disturbances.

World Malaysia plans to raise crude palm oil export tax The Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on its website on December 13 that the country plans to raise its export tax for crude palm oil for January 2020, for the first time in one-and-a-half years.