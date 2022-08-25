Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 25 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 25.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao Ministries of Public Security eye stronger cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 25 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for buildings of the Lao People's Public Security Political Academy, the gift of Vietnam for Laos, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics India – Vietnam leading partner, trustworthy friend: Diplomat Vietnam always considers India as a leading partner and a trustworthy friend, and attaches great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, stated Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Politics Vietnam, Cuba bolster cooperation in ideological work Representatives of the Communist Parties of Vietnam and Cuba on August 24 reaffirmed their willingness to strengthen the existing brotherly relations between the two nations, and bilateral exchange on political-ideological work.