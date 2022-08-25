Association helps expand Hanoi’s development cooperation with US cities
The Vietnam-US Friendship Association of Hanoi held its sixth congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 25, during which it defined major tasks for the new term with a focus placed on expanding cooperation between the two countries in education, cultural heritage preservation, health and tourism, as well as twinned relations between the capital and US cities.
The association will take measures to increase the number of chapters and members, improve the quality and efficiency of its operations, and step up the dissemination of information on cultural-art exchanges and international cooperation.
It will also advise the municipal People’s Committee to select several US cities to expand friendship and economic ties, and continue introducing Hanoi’s investment potential and opportunities as well as its socio-economic situation.
Sixth congress of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Speaking at the event, Standing Vice President of the Union of Friendship Organsiations of Hanoi Tran Thi Phuong appreciated the association’s efforts to help strengthen friendship, cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and the US in the 2017-2022 tenure.
The congress approved a 32-strong executive committee, with Dinh Hong Phong, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoan Kiem district, elected as president of the association in the new term./.