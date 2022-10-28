Delegates at the programme (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A friendship exchange programme to mark the 104th founding anniversary of the Czechoslovak Republic (now the Czech Republic) (October 28, 1918-2022) and the 25th of the Vietnam – Czech Friendship Association (VCFA) took place in Hanoi on October 27.



Under the authorisation of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship, presented the Certificate of Merit to the VCFA for its outstanding achievements in developing and promoting friendship between the two peoples.



In his remarks at the event, VCFA Chairman Do Thang Hai stressed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic has been increasingly consolidated and developed, achieving fruitful results, especially in economic cooperation.



The VCFA is proud to contribute to promoting the comprehensive development of the bilateral relations through practical people diplomacy activities, he said.



After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the Czech Republic in 2020, the association promptly donated masks and medical equipment to Czech people. In 2021, it made important contributions to the pandemic fight in Vietnam through calling on the Czech government to support medical equipment and COVID-19 vaccines.



Vietnamese people, including members of the VCFA, always appreciate the assistance from the government and people of the Czech Republic in difficult times, as well as their support to Vietnam at multilateral forums and international and regional organisations, Hai said.



The association will continue to accompany and effectively coordinate with relevant agencies and organisations of the two nations in implementing people diplomacy and cultural exchange activities, serve as a bridge to boost mutual understanding, especially between the two countries’ young peoples, thus further stepping up the bilateral friendship, he stressed./.