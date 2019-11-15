World Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.

Society Can Tho University promotes education partnership with Hungary Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation in training human resources, exchanging students, and culture exchange, with a delegation of Hungary.

Society Festival features Vietnam-Laos special ties The Vietnam-Laos Special Friendship Festival 2019 opened in the central province of Nghe An on November 15.

Society Vietnam leads in number of Japanese new working visa holders Among 219 foreigners getting the Specified Skilled Worker visas for people with vocational skills, 93 are Vietnamese, 33 Indonesians and 27 Filipinos, according to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency.