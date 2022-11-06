Associations holds Vietnam-Cambodia gathering for friendship, cooperation
Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders and peoples pose for a group photo at the event (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – The Vietnam-Cambodia and Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Associations convened the 5th gathering for friendship and cooperation between the two peoples in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc on November 6.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh stated the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly value the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation with Cambodia.
He lauded the organisation of the gathering this year in Binh Phuoc and the Central Highland province of Dak Nong, the two landmarks with historical imprints in the countries’ people-to-people friendship.
Lauding the importance of people-to-people diplomacy, Minh suggested the friendship organisations further run activities to deepen mutual understanding of the peoples, particularly youth, on the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship serving its growth in contribution to each nation’s prosperity and the region’s peace, stability and development.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Cambodian Deputy PM Men Sam An stressed that the bilateral diplomatic relations with a history of 55 years have grown rapidly in all fields, especially in the new period.
She requested the two associations work harder in implementing their memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2022-2027 and thanked the Vietnamese association for its aid toward Cambodia regarding its charity activities and support for Cambodian students in Vietnam.
The gathering featured a conference reviewing a decade of fostering the countries’ friendship, and the Vietnamese association’s conferment of insignias upon Vietnamese and Cambodian individuals for their contribution to the nations’ ties./.