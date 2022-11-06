Politics Prime Minister’s upcoming visit makes headlines in Cambodia Cambodia's media have described the upcoming visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, from November 8-9, as a highlight of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, China conduct second joint sea patrol in 2022 The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) successfully conducted their second joint patrol in 2022 in the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from November 3-5.

Politics Hanoi builds headquarters of Vientiane justice, procuracy sectors as gift Construction of new headquarters of the Department of Justice and the People's Procuracy of the Lao capital city Vientiane began on November 5.