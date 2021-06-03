World Cambodia records surge in COVID-19 cases again The Cambodian Ministry of Health on June 2 reported 750 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 34 imported and 716 local transmissions.

World Indonesia, UK discuss preparations for COP26 FACT dialogue Representatives of Indonesia and the United Kingdom have met in Jakarta to discuss preparations for one of the series of events of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on November 1-12, 2021.

World Vietnam considered promising market for e-commerce: SCMP With a developing economy and a population of over 97 million in 2020, Vietnam is a promising market for e-commerce and that promise has only grown over the last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, said an article published by the South China Morning Post on June 1.

World Indonesia calls for appointment of ASEAN’s envoy on Myanmar Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar, more than a month after the group agreed steps to try to solve resolve the political crisis in the country.