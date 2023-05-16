At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Airport Services Company of Vietnam (ASV), the owner of ASV Airports Taxi brand, on May 16 signed a contract to rent 500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) for its airport taxi service.

Specifically, ASV Airports Taxi will rent 500 VinFast VF e34 cars from GSM to provide customers with green and smart transportation services.

As scheduled, GSM will deliver the 500 cars in stages, with the first 100 ones expected to be handed over this month. The lease term is 36 months from the date of delivery, with the possibility of extension based on actual usage need. It is expected that ASV's electric taxi service will officially commence operations in May.

Previously, several other companies such as Lado, Ahamove, and En Vang also inked deals with GSM to electrify passenger transportation services in Lam Dong, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and other cities and provinces nationwide.

It is expected that GSM’s Green SM Taxi will also be available in the central city of Hue in May, and in at least five cities and provinces with nearly 20,000 cars this year. Meanwhile, ASV's electric taxi service will quickly be available at major airports, including Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat, as early as this month./.