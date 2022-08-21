Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Construction to work together with other ministries and agencies to draft and submit a plan on building at least 1 million apartments of social housing for workers and low-income earners by 2030 to the Government in August.



The Government Office has released a notice on the PM’s conclusion at a conference on social housing development which took place earlier this month in Hanoi.



According to the document, hundreds of social housing projects have been completed, benefiting hundreds of thousands of low-income earners.



Developing social housing for workers and low-income earners forms an important part of the socio-economic development policy, and it is the responsibility of the State and society, PM Chinh affirmed.



The PM noted the State encourages economic sectors to develop social and affordable housing for workers under the market mechanism, and that it is also working to provide housing assistance for low-income earners in urban areas and workers in industrial parks, thereby helping to guarantee political stability and social security.



Developing social housing is a task of not only the Party and State but also the entire political system, businesses, and people, he emphasised.



Besides, it is also necessary to pay due attention to properly developing boarding houses and attracting investors, including foreign ones, to the building of social housing for workers and low-income earners.



Social housing development must be connected with the real estate market, adhere to localities’ housing development plans for each period as well as relevant laws, and have corresponding technical and social infrastructure built, the Government leader said./.

VNA