The scene of the landslide. (Photo: cnn indonesia

Hanoi (VNA) – At least 10 people have been killed and several others went missing in a landslide that occurred in Indonesia’s western province of Riau Islands on March 6, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency, blamed heavy downpours and unstable soil conditions for the disaster.



The agency said survivors were being evacuated from the Searasan region and the number of casualties may rise.



Responding to the disaster, the search and rescue office in Natuna has deployed a joint rescue team to the scene but poor weather conditions and telecommunication access have hampered the rescue operation.



The affected area was on a remote island that was a five-hour boat ride from the capital of Natuna, the agency said./.