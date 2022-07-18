World Thailand boosts robotics industry The Thai government will boost the development of the robotics industry, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn has said.

World Indonesia optimistic about 5.1% growth in Q2 President Joko Widodo has recently said he was optimistic Indonesia's economy could have expanded 5.1% in the second quarter of 2022, supported by increasing public consumption and investment amid robust investors' confidence in the country.

World Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce says more migrant workers needed The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has emphasised the need for more migrant workers in various sectors to help the Thai economy recover from the pandemic.