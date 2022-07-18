At least 11 killed in traffic accident in Indonesia’s capital
Hanoi (VNA) – An oil tank truck hit several cars and motorcycles in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on July 18, claiming 11 lives and injuring many others, according to Indonesia’s rescue force.
The driver failed to control the truck when it was passing a street in Cibubur village of East Jakarta, according to Agung Priambodo, head of operation of Jakarta's search and rescue office.
Firefighters and rescuers were immediately rushed to the scene to help the victims. The injured were rushed to several nearby hospitals, he said./.