At least 12 Filipinos missing in boat collision
Hanoi (VNA) – At least 12 Filipinos went missing on June 29 morning after a collision between their fishing boat and a foreign cargo vessel, according to the Philippine media.
The incident occurred on late June 28 off the northwest coast of the Philippines province of Occidental Mindoro, the Inquirer.net and Rappler news websites reported.
Both cited the Philippine Coast Guard, but the Inquirer reported 12 disappeared while Rappler said the missing included 12 crew plus two other employees of their company.
According to Rappler the other vessel involved was a Chinese cargo vessel, while Inquirer.net said it was flagged in Hong Kong (China)./.