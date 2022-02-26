Society Overseas intellectuals in New South Wales promote cooperation linkages Members of the club of Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals in New South Wales have participated in the implementation of 10 out of 14 innovation projects under the Aus4Innovation programme during the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported at the club’s meeting on February 26.

Society 81% of people willing to have children vaccinated against COVID-19: poll Up to 81 percent of parents agree to let children aged from 5-11 be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is result of a recent poll carried out by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education.

Society Comprehensive measures rolled out to ensure children's safety against COVID-19 at school: Minister With the Ministry of Health's guidance, the Ministry of Education and Training and localities have made plans, scenarios, roadmaps, implemented rehearsals and prepared necessary conditions to get children back to school safely, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son told National Assembly deputies on February 25.

Society HCM City accelerates delivery of online public administrative services To provide individuals and organisations with the fastest access to public administrative services in the most convenient way, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has been strengthening delivery of level-3 and -4 online public services.