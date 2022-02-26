At least 13 dead in boat accident in Quang Nam province
Rescuers had by 5:30pm February 26 saved 22 and found the bodies of 13 dead victims after a passenger boat sank offshore Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province earlier the same day.
Rescue forces are continuing to search for the missing in the boat accident at Cua Dai, Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)
There were 39 people onboard, including 36 tourists and three cruise members. Four are still missing.
The Cua Dai Border Guard Station received information about the accident at 2.10pm, and rescue forces were immediately mobilised to head to the scene.
Rescue forces are continuing to search for the missing.
The boat, QNa-1152, was transporting tourists from Cu Lao Cham Island to Cua Dai in Hoi An, when the accident happened.
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has issued a dispatch sending the Prime Minister’s condolences to the injured victims and families of the deceased. The PM also assigned an official of the National Traffic Safety Committee to arrive at the scene of the accident and coordinate with the local authorities to settle the consequences./.