At least 50 die in jade mine landslide in Myanmar
At least 50 people have died after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to local authorities.
At the scene of the accident (Photo: AFP)
The incident took place early on July 2 in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state after a bout of heavy rainfall, the Myanmar Fire Services Department said on Facebook.
The search and rescue process is still ongoing./.