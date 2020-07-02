World Myanmar seizes large haul of narcotic drugs Myanmar authorities seized a large haul of narcotic drugs in the eastern Shan state during their operation near Yaypusan village in Tachileik township earlier this week.

World Thailand approves two stimulus packages to revitalise domestic tourism The Thai cabinet on June 30 approved two stimulus packages worth 22.4 billion THB to revitalise domestic tourism which has been left reeling from the COVID 19 lockdown.

World Many foreign companies relocate facilities to Indonesia Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo announced on June 30 that seven foreign companies had confirmed plans to relocate production facilities to Indonesia, mostly from China.