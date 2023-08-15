Society Lawmakers discuss property auction The status quo and measures to improve the efficiency of property auctions and judicial assessment were put onthe table during the ongoing 25th plenary session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 15.

Society A Vietnamese person can own many vehicle registration plates: Circular A person in Vietnam can own many many identification plates, states a Ministry of Public Security circular on granting and revoking motor vehicle registration and number plates which took effect from August 15.

Society Da Nang’s urban governance pilot sees positive outcomes The central coastal city of Da Nang has so far recorded positive results from its pilot implementation of the urban governance model and a number of distinct policies and mechanisms serving its socio-economic development.

Society Notebooks for students programme kicks off in HCM City A ceremony to kick off the programme “A million notebooks for students in the Central Highlands and Binh Phuoc province” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.