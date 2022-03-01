At least 80 percent of total communes hoped to be new-style rural areas by 2025
The national target programme on new-style rural area building for 2021 - 2025 has recently been approved by the Prime Minister, aiming to have at least 80 percent of the communes nationwide earning the status by 2025.
An orange orchard in Cao Phong district of Hoa Binh province. Orange farming has proved to be a good source of livelihood for local residents. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national target programme on new-style rural area building for 2021 - 2025 has recently been approved by the Prime Minister, aiming to have at least 80 percent of the communes nationwide earning the status by 2025.
The overall goal of this programme is pressing on with new-style countryside building in tandem with effective agricultural restructuring, rural economic development, and urbanisation; improving rural residents’ material and spiritual life; promoting gender equality; developing uniform and gradually modern socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas; ensuring a green, clean, beautiful, and safe environment and landscape; and boosting traditional culture preservation, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development in the areas.
Among the detailed targets for 2025, the programme looks to have at least 80 percent of the communes recognised as new-style rural areas, with about 40 percent meeting advanced standards and at least 10 percent being model areas.
At least 50 percent of the district-level localities are hoped to earn the new-style countryside status, with at least 20 percent meeting advanced standards or named model areas.
In this programme, Vietnam will also strive for about 17 - 19 provinces and centrally-run cities completing the building of new-style rural areas.
At least 196.332 trillion VND (8.6 billion USD) from the State budget will be earmarked for the work, including 39.632 trillion VND from the central budget and 156.7 trillion VND from the local budget. A total of over 2.455 quadrillion VND is set to be mobilised for the programme during 2021 - 2025./.