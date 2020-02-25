At least eight injured in Thailand bombing
Thai police investigate the scene in Songkhla province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – At least eight people, including two students, were injured in a bombing in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province on February 24, according to Thai authorities.
Among the injured were a district assistant chief and civilians.
The Thai Army’s Region 4 Forward Command said it believed that southern insurgents detonated the device when a converted pickup truck passed the spot. The explosion blew the vehicle off the road.
The explosion came after a clash on February 23 night between the Thai Army and a group of insurgents. Five suspected southern insurgents were shot dead by security forces on a mountain in Narathiwat province.
After the clash, spokesman of the army’s southern command Col. Pramote Prom-in warned of possible imminent retaliation from insurgent groups.
Insurgents in Thai provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat have killed nearly 7,000 people since 2004.
The Thai government is in negotiation with several insurgent groups for peace./.