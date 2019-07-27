Illustrative photo (Source: Rappler)

– Philippine police said at least five people were killed and 12 other injured after twin earthquakes struck islands in the north of the Philippines on July 27 morning.Both quakes hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation's largest Luzon island.Batanes governor Marilou Cayco said the first quake of magnitude 5.4 occurred at 4.16am (Philippines time) at a depth of 12km, while the second of magnitude of 6.4 at a depth of 43km jolted the province three hours later. - VNA